Twitter Reacts To Beyonce Announcing World Tour

World stop! After tons of speculation Beyonce has officially announced that she’s going on tour in support of her ‘Renaissance’ project. Bey posted the news with the caption “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.

According to Beyoncé’s website, the tour begins May 10 in Stockholm and continues through June 27 then she’s headed to North America! Bey has  dates in both Canada and the U.S. from July 8 in Toronto to the final date in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

