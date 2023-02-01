Twitter Reacts To Beyonce Announcing World Tour

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

World stop! After tons of speculation Beyonce has officially announced that she’s going on tour in support of her ‘Renaissance’ project. Bey posted the news with the caption “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.

According to Beyoncé’s website, the tour begins May 10 in Stockholm and continues through June 27 then she’s headed to North America! Bey has dates in both Canada and the U.S. from July 8 in Toronto to the final date in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

