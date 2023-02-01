HomeAM Clique

Beyonce’ Announces ‘Renaissance’ World Tour

Welp, I hope you have your coins saved up, because it’s official, Beyonce’ is coming! It’s been rumored that the tour was going to be announced today, and it looks like the rumors were true. Beyonce’ announced the tour on social media.

The 28 time Grammy winner will only be performing at Football Stadiums. Yonce’ will kick off her tour overseas before returning home to the states hitting cities like Los Angeles, Washington DC, New Orleans, Houston, Chicago and more. You can see the full list of dates, here.

I just hope you got your coins ready because you already know the show is going to cost ALOT.

