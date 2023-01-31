HomePersia's Picks

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Announce ‘Bad Boys’ 4 Is On The Way!

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures’ BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.

Source: Ben Rothstein, Kyle Kaplan / Columbia

The “Bad Boys” are making a comeback!! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced that they’ll be teaming back up for Bad Boys 4 in a video with the caption “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!” We had an idea it was coming following an interview In July, Lawrence gave an update on the project in an interview for the cover of Ebony magazine, confirming that the movie was still in development  saying “We got one more at least.” Check out the announcement below,

Close