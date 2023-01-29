92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Latto took to Instagram this weekend to serve a LEWK that we love!

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her killer curves in an adorable, all denim look from the brand Jade London that’s perfect for day or night. The two piece look featured a matching Crimson Rose embroidered jean jacket and low rise pants set which she showed off her toned cleavage. She paired the sold out look with sandals and a white Chanel caviar leather quilted medium double classic flap bag which currently retails for $11,600. She also accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and wore her blonde locs in a sleek and straight style with a middle part as she served while showing off her effortless style.

Taking to the platform, the rapper shared a photo set of the stunning ensemble as she modeled the look to perfection while holding a bouquet of flowers and strutting her stuff ahead of a fashionable night out.

” Tried to go (BIG) now he losing (Faith) @jadedldn” she captioned the photo dump.

Many of Latto’s followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “It’s giving early 2000’s Beyoncé” commented one follower while another left, “Wowwww beautiful ” underneath the fashionable pic.

What do you think of this all denim look on the rap star? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

Don’t miss…

Big Latto Shows Off Her Killer Curves In $2,280 Dolce And Gabbana Dress

Big Latto Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With An Epic Surprise Party, Rides Off In New Lambo

Latto Gives Us Style Goals In An All Denim Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com