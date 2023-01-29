HomeNational

One of the Twins that Was a Subject of Ohio Amber Alert Has Died

According to NBC4i, One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said.

Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. Ky’air was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead, police said.

Kason and Ky’air Thomas

Source: Columbus Division of Police / Columbus Division of Police

On the left is Kason and on the right is  Ky’air Thomas.

About one month ago, Ky’air and his brother Kason — who were five months old at the time — were safely returned home after being abducted from the Short North on Dec. 19, when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen outside a Donato’s restaurant.

A few hours later, Ky’air was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Kason.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

