92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is down bad. The antiemtic trope spewing multihyphenate was spotted shopping at Balenciaga while wearing a shirt bearing a logo of the German Reich.

As per TMZ, the Chicago, Illinois native is back to doing the most. This week he took his new wife out for some retail therapy in Beverly Hills. Out of all places the “Flashing Lights” rapper patronized the Balenciaga Rodeo Drive location on Wednesday, January 25th and apparently cashed out. According to the celebrity gossip site he and Bianca Censori purchased several bags worth of merchandise which ranged from apparel to some accessories. Considering their pieces are not cheap it is safe to say Yeezy still has some major coins even after losing his billionaire status.

The shopping trip is peculiar to say the least as Balenciaga cut ties with him back in October after he made several antisemitic comments. But things get even more bizarre when you consider what Kanye wore to visit the boutique. He was allegedly sporting a white t-shirt with an old coat of arms once used by the German Reich. Under the design is the word “Bundeswehr” which reportedly translates to “federal defense forces” in German.

The new couple were also seen browsing at a Neiman Marcus next door but is unclear if they made any purchases at the retail chain.

Photo: TMZ

The post Kanye West Seen Shopping At Balenciaga While Wearing A German Reich Shirt, Allegedly appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Kanye West Seen Shopping At Balenciaga While Wearing A German Reich Shirt, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com