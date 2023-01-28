Angela Simmons Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Silver Two Piece Set

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense over the weekend when she rocked a super sexy silver two piece ensemble that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the model and social media influencer modeled the all silver ook to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the two piece skirt set look with thigh high leather boots and blinged our jewelry on her neck, write and ring fingers, seemingly rocking an iced out chain with the letter C on it which fans called out as a representation for her new boo, Yo Gotti. As for her hair, she rocked wore her locs long with big curls and a side part to show off her natural beauty.

The starlet posed for an Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process. “Let them sleep #CantCompareMe @dhairboutique” the beauty captioned the look.

Check out the fashionable post below.

We’re loving this look on the natural beauty and of course we weren’t the ones as many of her fans and followers loved the look as well and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “OMG @angelasimmons YOU LOOK ” wrote one fan while another commented, “it’s the CMG chain for me ” while another commented, “You got a new swag about you sissss” and it’s true, our good sis is glowing!

What do you think about Angela’s look?

