Home

Clique Chat: Is it considered cheating if “BAE” is liking other pictures of men or women?

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Social media has caused a lot of relationships to start and end. Most of the time relationships tend to develop insecurities because of too many likes of sexy images from their partner towards other Instagram account holders. So we decided to pose the question to the listeners and their responses were almost typical of what you would expect to hear. Answers like, “of course duh, if you like too many then imma do the same thing.”

The comment section also had a mixed emotions. Some said, “It’s not cheating, but personally, I find it disrespectful.” One comment said, “I can’t believe what y’all turning “likes” too man I’m liking whatever I want & she can too. Y’all possessive next y’all going to looking at someone is cheating.”

What do you say? Let us know below in the comments section.

Close