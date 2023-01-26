HomeAM Clique

Clique Chat: What’s one thing a man or woman must have by 30?

This was interesting. While most may think money would be the number one answer, a lot of listeners and commenters said that would be the second thing. The most popular answer given was to “HAVE AN ACTIONABLE PLAN.” Honestly, you can’t be mad at that answer. The plan leads to the the money.

Some of the comments also said, “Money, an upstanding career and great spiritual relationship.” Others also stated, “His life, His Freedom, His mind & His Health.”

What do you think is necessary to have before the age of 30; while attempting to date someone? Leave your thoughts below.

