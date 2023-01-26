HomeAM Clique

Clique Chat: Why Are We So Hard On Black Owned Brands

Every time we engage on social media these days you may see endless advertisements about products we do and don’t need or want. However, black owned businesses have launched and thrived on social media by putting out products that are attractive immediately to specific a demographic. However, while the elevation of small and black owned businesses are underfunded due to lack of collaboration and available immediate resources, most use social media to market their products without limitations.

CEO’s like @sia_collective and @kool.kiy come under fire in their comment section mostly by their demographic they serve. Some of the comments read, “It’s a no for me dawg. I see the SIA detail and imprint but these just ain’t original.” Supporters started to flood the comments saying, “That’s REAL craftsmanship ‼️🔥🔥🔥🔥” and “If u don’t get motivated by this something has to be wrong with you! We really witnessing black excellence! 👏🏼👏🏼🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯💯💯💯”

Do black-owned brands have a harder time getting their own to support?

Leave your thoughts below.

