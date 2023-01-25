92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett have called it quits after two years of dating, Page Six reports.

Multiple sources have confirmed the couple split around March 2022 and have kept it under the radar. Prescott has allegedly been casually dating.

The 29-year-old Cowboys quarterback and Buffett, 25, began seem to have begin dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, although it’s unclear exactly when they officially hit it off.

She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, but have since deleted multiple photos from her Instagram and haven’t appeared since February 2022.

She doesn’t appear to be on his page at all. This news comes down at the worse possible time for the Cowboys quarterback, taking a loss and disappointing so many fans with a 19-12 loss against the 49ers during the NFC divisional round Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Girlfriend Call It Quits was originally published on thebeatdfw.com