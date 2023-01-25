HomePersia's Picks

FDA Proposes Yearly COVID Vaccine Shots

COVID-19 Updates

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

U.S. health officials are now trying to make COVID-19 vaccinations annual!  On Monday the FDA proposed a new idea for the future vaccination efforts, allowing most Americans to get a yearly shot to protect against the virus. The response has been mixed however it may be a good thing because we wouldn’t   have to keep track of how many shots we’ve received.  This seems like it’s also a push to get more people on track because more than 80% of the U.S. population has had at least one vaccine dose but only 16% of those eligible have received the latest boosters. FDA officials say moving to an annual schedule would make it easier to promote future vaccination campaigns, which could ultimately boost vaccination rates nationwide.

