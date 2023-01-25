FDA Proposes Yearly COVID Vaccine Shots

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

U.S. health officials are now trying to make COVID-19 vaccinations annual! On Monday the FDA proposed a new idea for the future vaccination efforts, allowing most Americans to get a yearly shot to protect against the virus. The response has been mixed however it may be a good thing because we wouldn’t have to keep track of how many shots we’ve received. This seems like it’s also a push to get more people on track because more than 80% of the U.S. population has had at least one vaccine dose but only 16% of those eligible have received the latest boosters. FDA officials say moving to an annual schedule would make it easier to promote future vaccination campaigns, which could ultimately boost vaccination rates nationwide.