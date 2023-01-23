HomePersia's Picks

Doja Cat Covers Body In 30,000 Crystals For Fashion Week

Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Doja Cat is not an artist afraid to to be different and her latest move showed just that! During Paris Fashion Week Doja completely covered her head, face and body in over 30,000 red Swarovski crystals. Doja’s makeup artist Pat McGrath shared that it took about five hours to create the “magical, mesmerizing masterpiece.” Whew the patience! Check out a video of the look below,

 

 

