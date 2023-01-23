HomePersia's Picks

Drake Confirms Summer Tour With 21 Savage

It looks like Drake & 21 Savage are hitting the road! The two have talked about a potential tour after their “Her Loss” collab well now Drizzy has officially confirmed it. During Drake’s  performance at the Apollo Theater on Sunday night he said “I was telling them earlier but…if you guys enjoy that experience, feel free to come see and my brother this Summer.”

In addition to the tour Drizzy also talked about new music,

I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least. And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one, who knows!”

