Drake Confirms Summer Tour With 21 Savage

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Drake & 21 Savage are hitting the road! The two have talked about a potential tour after their “Her Loss” collab well now Drizzy has officially confirmed it. During Drake’s performance at the Apollo Theater on Sunday night he said “I was telling them earlier but…if you guys enjoy that experience, feel free to come see and my brother this Summer.”

In addition to the tour Drizzy also talked about new music,

I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least. And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one, who knows!”