Sabrina Elba had in a frenzy once again when she attended the Beyoncé show at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai over the weekend donning a form-fitting black YSL look that was everything!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in an all black, curve hugging YSL dress that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and added black earrings to give the look a pop. She paired the ensemble with matching shoes on her feet which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers.

Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram photoset to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles while she posed alongside some of her girls for their fashionable night out.

“I Stan for @beyonce , best show ever!” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s thousands of IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and “Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “GIRL you are SLAYING on a WHOLE OTHER LEVEL. The gorgeousity friend is just… OVERWHELMING ” while another jokingly wrote, “That dressss is giving what it’s supposed to gave ” We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

Sabrina Elba Stuns In YSL While Attending The Beyoncé Concert In Dubai was originally published on hellobeautiful.com