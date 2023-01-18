92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Nene Leakes’ son Brentt Leakes hoped on Instagram to showcase his 100-pound weight loss, and he looks great!

Brentt Leakes is looking awesome after revealing that he has lost 100 pounds. The son of RHOA alumni Nene Leakes and the late Greg Leakes posted a picture to his Instagram with the caption, “Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown.” Brentt confidently posed in a red tracksuit, white t-shirt, designer sneakers, a black crossbody bag, and a Celine sweatband.

Brentt’s weight loss comes on the heels of the 23-year-old suffering from a stroke and heart failure in October of last year. Nene broke the news on her Instagram story, sharing that the doctors were unsure of what caused his illness. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke. He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him. They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and maybe he didn’t know that he had COVID. We are still trying to figure it out, because if we knew the cause then obviously they could treat the cause,” Nene shared.

After being hospitalized, Brentt was moved to a rehab facility where he continued his recovery. Two months later, Nene celebrated Brentt by sharing a picture of her son walking on his own.

We are so happy for Brentt and wish him well on his health journey!

Brentt Leakes Reveals 100-Pound Weight Lost In Recent Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com