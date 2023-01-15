92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kerry Washington‘s style is simply breathtaking!

The actress was on the scene this weekend making an appearance at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards and as usual, she didn’t come to play! The stunning actress took to Instagram to share her stunning look from the big event and completely gave us fashion envy and more.

In the photo set, the beauty looked radiant as she donned an Armani Prive. The colorful, sparkly gown fit the beauty like a glove and featured embroidered flowers throughout. Styled by legendary celebrity stylist Luxury Law, the beauty accessorized the classy look with dainty jewelry and donned a nude lip while rocking matching heels to set the look off perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her brown locs in a slicked back look to show off her gorgeous face as she was all smiles ahead of her appearance

The actress was spotted on Instagram showing off the effortless look in the fun and flirty IG Post while showing off the look from all angles. “It’s giving sparkle @criticschoice” she captioned the post.

Check out the fashionable look below.

If there’s one thing we love about Kerry, it’s that she never disappoints when it comes to style and she’s going to make sure she has fun while doing it!

Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s most recent designer look? Did she nail it?

Kerry Washington Looks Regal In Armani Prive was originally published on hellobeautiful.com