Niecy Nash Is Our Style Goals In A Custom Jason Wu Gown

Niecy Nash is one of our favorite fashion girls and the beauty was just spotted on the scene at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards giving us another look that we absolutely love!

For her look, the donned an all-yellow ensemble that was everything! The dress was custom made by Jason Wu so of course, it fit the beauty like a glove. She paired the strapless look with minimal jewelry to let the elegant look speak for itself perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown locs down with a middle part and loose curls to show off her flawless face.“L I M O N C E L L O” the beauty captioned her Instagram post where she shared her stunning look with her 3 million followers. Check it out below.

The beauty’s Instagram fans were completely in love with this fashionable look and flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval. “It’s giving chicccccc! So beautiful ,” wrote one of the actress’ followers while another commented with, “ABSOLUTELY STUNNING ”

Niecy does look great and certainly stole the show at the annual awards show! What do you think about this elegant look?

