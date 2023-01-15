92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie took to Instagram over the weekend to tease that she might be “up to something” for the Super Bowl, and we’re in a frenzy!

Taking to the platform, the beauty shared an IG Video of herself donning a long, platinum blonde hairstyle, a light blue puffer jacket, and grey jeans as she ran outside of an NFL building to catch a football.

“up to somethinnn ! #SUPERBOWL ” she captioned the teaser video. Check it out below.

Not only will we get a performance from Rihanna at Half Time of the big game, but now we might get something involving Saweetie too. It looks like this year’s game is shaping up to be for the ladies!

” one of the beauties’ followers commented underneath the video while another wrote, “Super Bowl commercial? ” Beauties, what do you think the rapper has cooking up for the Super Bowl? “she’s an athlete” one of the beauties’ followers commented underneath the video while another wrote, “Super Bowl commercial?” Beauties, what do you think the rapper has cooking up for the Super Bowl?

Saweetie Teases That She’s ‘Up To Something’ For The Super Bowl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com