Draya Michele is forever our body goals! The swimsuit designer and social media influencer sent the Internet into a frenzy over the weekend when she took to Instagram to show off her toned abs and bikini body in preparation for her birthday.

Taking to the platform, the Mint Swim entrepreneur posed in a neon green one piece look that was everything! The one piece look featured black snake print throughout and was sure to show off her toned legs and thighs. She wore her hair in big fluffy curls and rocked minimal jewelry for the sexy Instagram look.

“Just an Aquarius charging up……” she captioned the post.

Draya Michele Gives Us Body Goals In Her Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com