Chloe Bailey shut Instagram down again this weekend when she showed off her killer curves and gorgeous face in a look that we love while posing for her 5 million IG followers on the ‘Gram!

Taking to the social platform, the talented beauty showed off her fashionable style once again when she rocked a sexy, black sheer catsuit that fit her like a glove. The singer paired the look with minimal jewelry and served face and body as she modeled the look for the ‘Gram. As for her hair, the entertainer had her signature locs straight back with swooped baby hairs and donned dramatic makeup, including mink eyelashes, to enhance her natural beauty as she posed.

” she simply captioned the look. Check it out below. “meow” she simply captioned the look. Check it out below.

Chloe Bailey Serves Face And Body In A Sheer Catsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com