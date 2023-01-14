Lori Harvey Steps Out For Her Birthday In A Cut Out Black Dress

Lori Harvey was spotted out celebrating her birthday over the weekend, giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute black look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable look, the starlet gave us fashion goals when she attended her birthday dinner at Lavo restaurant in Los Angeles, donning a cut out black dress from The Attico. For her special day, the social media influencer wore the black look to perfection, which featured cut out detailing at the midriff and a long flowing skirt. She paired it with minimal jewelry and wore her cheek length locs straight down and served face and body for her fashionable slay.The beauty was spotted on Instagram as she strutted her stuff in the fashionable look. Check out the look below.

Lori broke the internet when she seemingly confirmed that the dating rumors of her being boo’ed up with actor Damson Idris were true after the actor shared a photo of the duo together in honor of her 26th birthday. We’re definitely loving how Lori is celebrating her birthday in style!