Viral Gorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown Competes For A New Crown In ‘Worst Cooks’ Show

The viral gorilla glue girl, Tessica Brown, has taken her talents to the Food Network kitchen. Brown survives her second week on the network’s hit series “Worst Cooks in America.” Read more about how she is taking her social media stardom to the next platform inside.

Brown is best known for her viral TikTok video in early 2022 when she used an alternative to hair gel in the form of gorilla glue, which resulted in a major hair catastrophe. Her story garnered thousands of impressions online, leading to her Internet fame as “Gorilla Glue Girl.”

The mom of five and day care provider lived a pretty normal life before the social media attention. Brown famously documented her struggle online, revealing how she was unable to remove the adhesive from her hair. After several attempts at home and salon solutions, a California doctor stepped in with a surgical procedure. The surgery started the process of restoring Brown’s hair to its normal condition. She is back happily sporting her signature long braided ponytail once again.

Most recently, she landed on Season 25 of Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America” series, appropriately titled “Viral Sensations.” The show debuted on New Year’s Day. Brown joins 11 other viral sensations with little to no cooking skills at the culinary boot camp competition show hosted by Anne Burrell and Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson.

Burrell and Ferguson walk the contestants through basic kitchen instruction and challenges each week, then taste and critique what the amateur cooks have created. One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner gets $25k and bragging rights.

On the second episode, Brown ended up in the bottom two. Ultimately, it was New York’s Adam Kreutinger who was sent home. Maybe, Brown has a future in culinary after all.

