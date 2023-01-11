Tyrese Has Thoughts After Eddie Murphy Drops Will Smith Slap Joke During Golden Globes Speech

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Tyrese wants the world to know he is on team Will Smith after Eddie Murphy dropped a hilarious joke during Wednesday night’s Golden Globe Awards.

The “vision implementer” thinks the time has passed for comedians making jokes about Will Smith and the infamous Oscars slap. Tyrese took to his Instagram account to share his unwanted opinion after Eddie Murphy set the internet ablaze with his unexpected but very well-timed joke.

During his acceptance speech after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” Murphy thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, family, and friends while reflecting on his remarkable 46 years in show business.

Toward the end of the speech, Murphy decided to use the time to give the “new, up-and-coming dreamers and artists that are in the room” some sound solid advice.

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and piece of mind,” Murphy began. “It’s a blueprint, and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple. There’s three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f–cking mouth.”

Tyrese Thinks It’s Time To Move On

Twitter loved the moment, Tyrese, not so much. In his post on Instagram, the man who is well known for doing too damn much did too damn much.

“I’m still team WILL SMITH there’s nobody on this earth that will ever influence me to ever have a change of heart towards the BIGGEST INFLUENCE in my life,” the Fast & Furious actor wrote in the caption under some red carpet photos.

“I’m just saying man…. Move on already I just watched EMANCIPATION for the 3rd time I just can’t believe how masterful this overall movie is.”

Oh, and he wasn’t done. He dropped a nearly 10-minute-long video asking if comedians are still doing Will Smith jokes a year later.

While both Chris Rock and Will Smith have yet to say anything about Eddie Murphy’s joke, Tyrese had plenty on his mind. You can watch the video if you got some time to kill below.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty

