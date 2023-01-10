Kang Flexes His Power In New ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Avengers barely survived the Infinity Saga. We have no idea how they will stop Kang (Jonathan Majors) and the rise of his new dynasty.

Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is enjoying newfound fame after saving the world from Thanos. He’s got a new book, a podcast, his superhero boo, The Wasp/Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) by his side.

Life is great, right? Well, not really.

Now a young adult, Cassie seems to be taking a page out of Lang’s early life and is constantly rebelling against her dad, getting in trouble.

But, she did take a liking to Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and their scientific work and built a device that sends a signal to the Quantum Realm and before Cassie can heed Janet’s warning to shut it off, someone answered.

Kang.

He Who Remains Warned Us In Loki

The new big bad in the MCU, Kang, is the man He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) warned Loki and his variant Sylvie about before she killed him.

With He Who Remains out of the picture, there is no one to check Kang, but he seems to need something before he can enact his plan and exit the Quantum Realm.

After being sucked into the realm via Cassie’s device, Scott, Hope, Hank, and Cassie are all trapped in the domain and are looking for a way out.

Kang sees an opportunity and offers Scott something he has been longing for, which is time, specifically the time he missed with his daughter while trapped in the Quantum Realm because of “the blip.”

Rudd seems to Kang up on his offer to fetch this elusive thing he needs, but as all evil guys do, he doesn’t honor the agreement.

Is This The End of Ant-Man?

In the trailer, we see how powerful this variant of Kang The Conqueror is as he shows off his abilities and puts his hands and feet on poor Ant-Man.

Ant-Man’s two previous films are more on a lighter tone, but it looks like this might be Scott’s final heist, who seems willing to sacrifice himself to save his family and the world from Kang.

We finally get a brief look at Modok (Corey Stoll) in this new trailer.

But in the grand scheme, Kang will be a problem for Ant-Man and whoever the new Avengers are.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters to kick off Phase 5 of the MCU on February 17.

