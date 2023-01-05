Takeoff Alleged Killer Released On $1 Million Bond

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The man accused of shooting Migos rapper Takeoff, has been released from Jail. This came as a big surprise to many fans following Patrick Clark’s $1 million bond on Wednesday considering this is the same man who asked the judge for money to hire a private investigator.

Either way although he has been released, he is still required to wear a GPS tracker, undergo drug testing and cannot own a firearm or use drugs and alcohol. He is scheduled to return back to court on March 9th.

TMZ reports,

His initial bond was set at $2 million, but the court dropped the amount after his lawyers, Carl Moore and Letitia Quinones, argued it was excessive and, therefore, unconstitutional. Texas law requires that bond not be used to hold defendants (i.e. financially speaking) … but rather to ensure their return to court. Clark surrendered his passport to the judge.