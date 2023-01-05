Takeoff Alleged Killer Released On $1 Million Bond

The man accused of shooting Migos rapper Takeoff, has been released from Jail. This came as a big surprise to many fans following Patrick Clark’s $1 million bond on Wednesday considering this is the same man who asked the judge for money to hire a private investigator.
Either way although he has been released, he is still required to wear a GPS tracker, undergo drug testing and cannot own a firearm or use drugs and alcohol. He is scheduled to return back to court on March 9th.
TMZ reports,
His initial bond was set at $2 million, but the court dropped the amount after his lawyers, Carl Moore and Letitia Quinones, argued it was excessive and, therefore, unconstitutional. Texas law requires that bond not be used to hold defendants (i.e. financially speaking) … but rather to ensure their return to court. Clark surrendered his passport to the judge.