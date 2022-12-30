92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After being found guilty last Friday of all three charges, Tory Lanez if facing more pressure as evidence from the trial surfaces online.

Earlier today, leaked audio between Tory Lanez and Kelsey Harris has dropped and it looks like it may lead to solidifying a few things in the case. If you may recall, Tory Lanez was accused of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 after a Hollywood party. Alcohol was involved and words were exchanged causing the ex-best friends to fight and somehow ended with Meg being shot and Tory Lanez being included.

Listen to the audio below:

During their recent court case, there were a lot of flaws. Some of these included Megan’s bodyguard going missing when called upon by the court, Kelsey changing her statements, and now we have Tory Lanez jail call being leaked. The call took place the day after the incident. In the call, you can hear Tory apologizing repeatedly.

Additionally, police-cam footage of Megan Thee Stallion in the ambulance also surfaces online. In the video, you can hear Megan in tears as she is being transported to the hospital. Check it out below:

Now that evidence is surfacing, what are your thoughts on the trial and the verdict? Share them with us below!

Jail Call Between Tory Lanez And Kelsey Harris Leaks [LISTEN HERE] was originally published on hot1009.com