2022 has been an eventful year. And while we’re grateful for the memories, we’re ready to welcome the New Year in style with a sexy dress that will turn heads. Last year, most of us were homebound so this year, we’re letting it all hang out as we make up for yesteryear’s celebration or lack thereof. That means bringing the sparkle on New Year’s Eve whether it’s at an intimate gathering, party, or sexy night out with BAE. Here’s some dress inspiration to watch the ball drop.

Backless Sequin Dress

Shine bright like a diamond in this sparkling purple midi dress with a split from Mistress Rocks. This sexy grape gown features an open back with slender rouleau ties to suck you in where it matters for a flattering and curvy fit. BAE wont take his eyes off of you.

Corset Dress

Close out the year in this siren red corset dress from House of CB. This form-fitting dress will garner dozens of compliments thanks to its satin structured fit and bold color that highlights your melanin.

Fun & Flirty Dress

This olive cutout mini dress knows how to move! The fun and flirty long-sleeve dress is subtle and sexy with rouleau ties to enhance the girls.

Festive Fringe Dress

Accessorize this fringe dress by Sonya Bee’s x Dess Dior “Stone Cold Collection” with a jacket or stylish shades. The party will revolve around you everytime you sway.

LBD

You can’t go wrong in this sexy little black dress from Elevyn thirty paired with the perfect money-making clutch. With a major stretch factor, an asymmetrical sheer neckline and a form-fitting bodice, it’ll fit perfectly while creating a seamless curvy shape.

5 Sexy Dresses That Will Turn Heads On New Year’s Eve was originally published on hellobeautiful.com