Alleged 911 Audio In Connection With Gervonta Davis Arrest Released "He's Going To Kill Me"

Following reports that Gervonta Davis was arrested on domestic violence battery charge for allegedly hitting a woman, we now have the alleged 911 call. TMZ Sports released audio that is reportedly from his victim, during the recording you can hear a woman pleading for help and at one moment she event says “Please, help me! He’s going to kill me!”

https://share.tmz.com/watch/2022-12-28-122822-gervonta-davis-1537867-273/

 

In the call, obtained by TMZ Sports, an unidentified woman begged for assistance over and over again following an alleged altercation with the star boxer at a home in Parkland, FL at around 1:25 PM.

As the operator attempted to gain more information about what was happening … the woman could hardly compose herself, screaming for help numerous times.

“I need help, please!” she said in the call. “I’m trying to go home. I have my baby in the car, and he attacked me in front of the kid. And, now he’s messing up my tires!”

This story is still developing.

