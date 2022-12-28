Alleged 911 Audio In Connection With Gervonta Davis Arrest Released “He’s Going To Kill Me”

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

Following reports that Gervonta Davis was arrested on domestic violence battery charge for allegedly hitting a woman, we now have the alleged 911 call. TMZ Sports released audio that is reportedly from his victim, during the recording you can hear a woman pleading for help and at one moment she event says “Please, help me! He’s going to kill me!”

As the operator attempted to gain more information about what was happening … the woman could hardly compose herself, screaming for help numerous times.