Mercury Microbraid, Is That You? 2023 Astrological Forecast With Full Moon & Mercury Retrograde Transits

A new year is up ahead and so is your astrological forecast. We wish you a happy Capricorn Season with a look at 2023. Take a look inside for what you can expect from the sun, the moon and the stars in the new year.

This year has been a wild ride. You may have read about Mercury in Microbraid on your favorite social media app, which is actually referred to as Mercury Retrograde. Mercury Retrograde is considered an optical illusion. This means it looks as if the planet is moving backwards from our view here on Earth. Astrologers believe that during this perceived backwards motion, technology and communication could get disrupted, putting a damper on anyone’s mood.

During the many full moons throughout the year, you may notice that crime is heightened or particularly wild things happen. It may seem like wolves howling at the full moon is just a thing that happens in movies, but we are here to inform you of the very real planetary shifts that will certainly happen in the new year.

According to CosmicRX, the word for Capricorn Season is “integration”. They suggest we use this time to reflect and look back on the calendar year that just passed while simultaneously looking forward to our goals, plans and dreams for the year ahead. Basically, gather up those magazines and start your new vision board.

In 2022, people around the world were reminded of what is truly important in our personal lives and the world at large. The planetary energy has brought this all full circle.

The year 2023 signifies the number seven in numerology. One TikTok user said, “It’s what we call a ‘universal year.’ That means that everybody will go through some spiritual shift in their make up.”

He goes on to suggest that people will find themselves returning to certain spiritual practices like becoming “born again Christians,” going to church or getting psychic readings.

He goes on to say that seven is a magnetic number. “What you think, is what you attract,” he adds. “Seven is a difficult challenge for most people. It makes people stop and listen.”

The TikTok user suggests that instead of chasing after you went, let go and let God.

Next year is going to be “paradigm-shifting” and highly spiritual. My Pandit assisted us in learning about the upcoming transits to look forward to in 2023.

Check out a preview of what’s to come:

2023 Full Moon Transits

Moon Transit 2023 Dates Full Moon Day January 7, 2023 Full Moon Day February 6, 2023 Full Moon Day March 7, 2023 Full Moon Day April 6, 2023 Full Moon Day May 5, 2023 Full Moon Day June 4, 2023 Full Moon Day July 3, 2023 Full Moon Day August 2, 2023 Full Moon Day August 31, 2023 Full Moon Day September 29, 2023 Full Moon Day October 29, 2023 Full Moon Day November 27, 2023 Full Moon Day December 27, 2023

2023 Mercury Transits

Mercury Transit 2023 Dates Mercury retrogrades in Capricorn February 07, 2023 Mercury turns direct in Aquarius February 27, 2023 Mercury Transit in Pisces March 16, 2023 Mercury Transit in Aries March 31, 2023 Mercury Transit in Taurus June 07, 2023 Mercury Transit in Gemini June 24, 2023 Mercury retrogrades in Cancer July 08, 2023 Mercury turns direct in Leo July 25, 2023 Mercury Transit in Virgo October 01, 2023 Mercury Transit in Libra October 19, 2023 Mercury Transit in Scorpio November 06, 2023 Mercury Transit in Sagittarius November 27, 2023 Mercury retrogrades in Scorpio December 28, 2023

