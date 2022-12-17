Coach Prime: Amazon Drops Trailer For Deion Sanders’ Jackson State Docuseries

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Deion Sanders will have yet another chance to showcase HBCUs. Amazon Prime Video announced today that a four-part series Coach Prime is heading to the streamer on Dec. 29.

“I am honored and elated to share this inside look at how our program made history as JSU’s first undefeated regular season football team,” Sanders said in a statement. “This group of young men are smart, tough, fast and disciplined with character, and together, we were able to dominate all season long. You’ll see it all this season – the highs and lows and the way this community came together. This is the most resilient and inspiring group of people I have ever met. I can’t say enough about the people of Jackson.”

Sanders, who had never coached on the college level is a two-sport athlete who played both NFL cornerback and MLB outfielder. He is the only athlete to ever play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series. His athletic achievements led the 55-year-old to two Super Bowl titles and the NFL Hall of Fame. He joined Jackson State three years ago, talking the team to a 27-5 record, an undefeated 2021-2022 season, and a SWAC championship.

Sanders recently announced his move to the University of Colorado, Boulder, disappointing HBCU fans but potentially providing more opportunities for other unheralded African American coaches. Coach Prime will show the last four episodes of a series that began on Barstool Sports with 12 episodes.

Former NFL player turned TV host Michael Strahan, is one of the executive producers with SMAC Entertainment.

See how Twitter reacted to Prime leaving JSU for Colorado:

