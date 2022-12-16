Sherri Shepherd Receives The Surprise Of A Lifetime When Janet Jackson Visits Her On Set Of Her Talk Show

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Sherri Shepherd is living the dream. After packing up her life in LA and relocating to New York City for her daytime talk show, Sherri, the actress, comedian, author, broadcaster, and television personality, is taking daytime TV by storm.

What makes Daytime TV so popular is the formula of surprising the audience with special guests and great giveaways. But what happens when production leaves the host in the dark so they can pull a fast one on her? That’s what happened to Shepherd this week when she received the surprise of a lifetime from her executive producer and best friend, Jawn Murray.

In a video posted to her Instagram page, the talk show host showed us how the exciting surprise went down. Murray appears on screen and says, “To my friend Sherri, it’s time for your surprise!”

“Oh my God,” she responds.

“Sherri, you have company,” a soft voices says before appearing on the TV set. “Oh my God! Oh my God!” Shepherd yelled over and over again, as she ran over to Jackson and embraced her. She was noticeable ecstatic and began to cry in her arms. The iconic singer humbly wiped her tears away while hugging her.

Shepherd captioned the video, “So my best friend & executive producer @JawnMurray told me he had a “big, international” Christmas surprise for me… but never in a million years did I think it was @JanetJackson! You have to watch @SherriShowTV on Friday to see the full moment!

#JanetJackson #SherriShowTV”

Honestly, Shepherd’s reaction was right on target. We’d react the same way, possibly with more drama, if Janet Jackson walked into the room.

