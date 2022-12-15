Last Minute Amazon Friendly Christmas Gift Ideas!

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

There’s nothing more upsetting than realizing that the holidays are coming up fast and you’ve left someone out.

Of course, the holidays can be stressful, but gift-giving shouldn’t be. Between balancing shopping, cooking, playing Santa, and trying to be that perfect family member, something is bound to be forgotten. You could be that person who rushes all over town on a hunt to find the perfect gift for you could dive into your soft life era and get your presents at the click of a button.

Luckily for you, we’ve got easy gift ideas perfect for anyone in your family. These gifts range in price and category, but they’re easy to get delivered on Amazon!

Aerator

An aerator is a perfect gift for someone in your circle that loves wine! This gift is perfect for your sister or best friend who’s known for cracking open that bottle after work or someone who loves to host. The purpose of an aerator is to let the wine “breathe.” This increases the air in the wine which makes the aromas and flavors heightened.

Click here to add to the Christmas cart!

Air Fryer

Come on! Who in 2022 doesn’t use an air fryer? If someone in your family is behind the curve, or on the older side, an air fryer is a perfect gift. There’s also a range of types and price points for air fryers which gives you the option to figure out how hard or small to go.

Click here to add to the Christmas cart!

Massage Gun

This gift is golden and is sure to be a fan favorite! A massage gun is a perfect gift for someone who loves working out, someone who needs it for their joints, or simply someone who just works a lot on their feet. Of course, if your kids are athletes as well, this will help with recovery.

Click here to add to the Christmas cart!

Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa is a device that works well for people with busy schedules, parents, and people who just forget things. The Alexa has evolved so much over time that now it has so many variations. You can get an Echo Dot or an Echo Show with a screen. This device can be used to play music in your kitchen, share recipes, and give you reminders. It’s basically an in-home personal assistant!

Click here to add to the Christmas cart!

Electric Vaccum

An electric vacuum is the perfect household item that anyone would be grateful for! It’s powered by a remote or an app on your phone and does the job for you. Who would say no to this gift!? We all wish someone else would do the cleaning around the house.

Click here to add to the Christmas cart!

Film Camera

If you have a creative in your life, this is the perfect way to surprise them! Film photos are super trending right now and how else are people going to make photo albums these days?

Click here to add to the Christmas cart!

See the full list of ideas in the video below and the Amazon list here.

Last Minute Amazon Friendly Christmas Gift Ideas! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com