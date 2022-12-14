92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Some stuff is worthy of giving props to, while other things can simply just be a let-down. On today’s segment of “Big Up / Let Down,” Amanda and Nailz praise a room full of Elon Musk hecklers while sending a somber farewell to the iconic NYC comedy club, Carolines on Broadway.

Seales, a standup comedian herself, took a brief minute to express why Carolines was so important to burgeoning and seasoned comedians alike. The final comedy show goes down in New York City’s legendary Time Square neighborhood on December 31, 2022. Pour one out!

Watch the full “Big Up / Let Down” below on The Amanda Seales Show:

Big Up / Let Down: Elon Musk Hecklers + The End Of Carolines On Broadway was originally published on blackamericaweb.com