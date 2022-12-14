The Luxury Gift Guide For The Mama In Your Tribe

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

I was the first in my tribe to have a baby and the first to then have two (but that’s a story for another day). I was alone on the motherhood train until two of my girls gave birth and kicked off the next generation of our crew.

Over the year, I’ve tried my fair share of products and since we’re normalizing Black women indulging in luxury, that should extend into motherhood too. From a lightweight car seat and high-performing baby cam to a Black-owned postpartum kit, here are a few luxurious items to buy the new mama in your tribe.

Owlet Cam

When it comes to high-quality and functioning baby cams that go above and beyond, the Owlet Cam ($159) is a sure winner. With a high-end dusty gold design (it comes in four color variations) and sleek appearance, the Owlet is also easy to use and maneuver in unconventional ways thanks to its magnetic base.

What I love about this camera is how clear the night vision is and how user-friendly the app is. Not only does it give you a clear picture in any light, but it also provides your baby’s vitals through a smart sock, which was a huge selling point to me after giving birth to a baby who came home after spending six months in the hospital. I love this camera.

The Owlet sock tracks your baby’s sleep quality with “indicators like average oxygen level and heart rate, with new Predictive Sleep Technology that automatically tracks a baby’s sleep and wake windows and lets parents know when their baby is ready for sleep, before overtiredness kicks in.”

I can watch it via the app when I’m not home as long as the camera is connected and on in the house. It’s compact and cute and lives up to every coin in its price tag.

Bentley S Convertible Crib and Changer

The Delta Children’s Bentley S Convertible Crib and Changer name says it all. The 5-in-1 Convertible Crib and Changer fits in small to medium nurseries and grows with baby. It offers surface space to change baby with a full-size bed that can convert from a crib to a toddler bed, sofa, and daybed.

And if that doesn’t sell you, think: storage. This fabulous crib is a stylish piece of furniture and provides extra drawers for extra space, which she will need with a newborn.

Fourth Phase Every Birth Box

Black Owned

After having a c-section with my second child, I discovered new ways of showing myself self-care and one of them was practicing a simple after-shower ritual like lathering myself in luscious shea butter and nourishing oil from the Fourth Phase Belly Box ($190). I swear by their BodButter and Essential Oil, which left my skin so smooth and moisturized, I couldn’t stop touching it. With the combination of thick shea butter cream and the blend of essential oils, I felt so relaxed after rubbing my body down.

The box also comes with all the essentials you need following birth, including Fourth Phase Affirmations, Fourth Phase BellyBirthBalm, Fourth Phase BellyWrap, Fourth Phase BellyWrap, Fourth Phase BodButter, Fourth Phase CocoNip, Fourth Phase FlaxPack, Fourth Phase GloEssential, Fourth Phase GloEssential, Fourth Phase GuaSha Rose Quartz Crystal, Fourth Phase MindNotes, Fourth Phase MylkBlend, Fourth Phase PeriSoother, Fourth Phase PostUndi, and Fourth Phase + Full Bloom RestoreMe.

Starbucks Bling Cold Cup & Keychain Ornament

One word: coffee. And lot’s of it. But the mama in your tribe isn’t a regular mom, she’s a cool mom. So add some sparkle to it. This luxury (on a budget) Bling Starbucks Cold Cup ($29.95) comes in three bedazzled colors (pink is my favorite) and an adorable mini key chain ornament.

*Available at your local Starbucks*

Forvr Mood Apres Ski Set

Black Owned

Jackie Aina’s Forvr Mood Apres Kit smells as good as it looks. The beauty guru turned businesswoman knows a thing or two about impressive packaging. This festive set contains four fabulous holiday scents in a lovely presentation. These frosted candle jars will look lovely on mama’s mantle and add ambiance to joy of her olfactory senses.

Bugaboo Turtle Air by Nuna Car Seat

Light and sleek, The Bugaboo Nuna ($479) is a chic car seat that radiates luxury and provides optimal comfort for baby. The great thing about Bugaboo products is they work with various style adapters that allow it to easily transition to a stroller base. If she is a mom of two, the Bugaboo Nuna pairs perfectly with their top-of-the-line double stroller, The Bugaboo Donkey 5, which turns heads whenever it’s on the playground or grocery store.

