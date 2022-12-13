92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Fantasia was spotted on Instagram recently and gave us style goals in an olive ensemble that we love!

The starlet was spotted on Instagram in a gorgeous olive look that fit the beauty like a glove. The all leather ensemble featured a ruffled olive crop top and matching pants. The starlet paired the look with a matching olive leather trench coat tat matched the look to perfection. As for her hair, she rocked her short, black locs in her signature pixie cut and rocked gold jewelry throughout. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram showing off her ensemble from her night out, captioning the look, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody Who Loves Me! #moviepremiere

#WhitneyHouston

@wannadancemovie @sonypictures @primarywave

GLAM

Stylist: @1800dhawk

MUA: @tlcdivo

Hair: @derickuscrawford

: @sonejr”

Check it out below.

We’re just loving this look and the gorgeous glow on the superstar! What do you think about Fantasia’s slay? Did she own the night with her killer style?

Fantasia Shines On The 'Gram In An Olive Look