Takeoff’s Parents Squabbling Over Who Gets His $26M Estate

Now that Takeoff has been laid to rest (R.I.P), the question about who gets his fortune has been opened and already, his parent’s are locking horns over who gets his $26 million bag and music catalogue.

MadameNoire is reporting that Takeoff’s mother, Titania Davenport-Treet, and his father, Kenneth M. Ball, are battling over who gets control of his estate as the rapper died without having leaving behind a will. According to Georgia law, the closest living relative would be first in line to get the assets left behind by someone who dies without leaving behind a will. In this case it would be Takeoff’s parents, who haven’t been on the best of terms for quite some time.

Though Takeoff has previously stated that he was mainly raised by his mother, his father says he was “actively” in his son’s life and isn’t backing down from attempting to gain control of the fortune and music catalogue Takeoff left behind.

After news of Takeoff’s death shook the world on Nov. 1, Ball took to his Facebook account to mourn the loss of the 28-year-old.

“Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball my first love out of my five kids this is so so hard please keep Titania Davenport (Treet) and me (Kenneth M Ball) and the entire family on both sides in your prayers doing our difficult time. No one know the pain I’m feeling right now BUT with GOD I will find peace,” he wrote.

How this ultimately ends is anyone’s guess, but at least for the sake of his family’s mental health, police have arrested Patrick Xavier Clark and Cameron Joshua in connection with Takeoff’s murder though Clark maintains he had nothing to do with the killing.

Takeoff was killed in the morning hours of Nov. 1 at a bowling alley in Houston after people in his circle got into an altercation outside of the establishment and gunshots rang out. Though Takeoff had nothing to do with what was transpiring, he ended up being its only fatal victim. Since then, tributes have been pouring out from his family, fans, and Hip-Hop peers alike.

Rest In Power, King.

