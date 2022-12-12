Today on The Amanda Seales Show, DJ Nailz gets to know his titular cohost a little better with a questionnaire based around Brittney Griner’s viral return from Russia.

Of course, you know our girl Amanda had to have a little fun with the topic over on IG too.

RELATED: Amanda Seales Show – ‘Do Men Really Like Women?’

With Griner returning from Russia after one very intense bid, there’s got to be a few primary things on her to-do list. Nailz says he would settle for some good food and good lovin’, while Amanda had to make it a bit more precise by requesting a visit to the ocean and a plate of West Indian cuisine to be exact.

Watch this full lighthearted segment below on The Amanda Seales Show:

Amanda Seales Show: 3 Essentials When Returning From Russia was originally published on blackamericaweb.com