Big Up, (Big) Let Down: Gifts From Missy And R. Kelly’s Jail Album

The “BIG UP / LET DOWN” for today is a pretty fair one, with props going to female rap icon Missy Elliott and, like clockwork, R. Kelly being an ever-reliable source of let-down.

But first, a quick flashback to when the self-appointing Van Jones had to get a serving as well:

The “Work It” rapper got our blessing this week after dropping some big cash on Norfolk State University, who represent her home state of Virginia. Kellz on the other hand may or may not have released an album while serving a prison bid on sexual assault titled — wait for it! — I Admit It. Wow.

Get the full scoop below on The Amanda Seales Show:

