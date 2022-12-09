R. Kelly Drops Album From Behind Bars Titled “I Admit It”

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

We’ve had some big shake up and surprises in 2022 but R. Kelly may have just made the top of the list. While behind bars for federal sex crimes R. Kelly just dropped a project called “I Admit It” addressing the many years of allegations. His new 13-song album features tracks with titles like “I Found Love,” “Good Ole Days” and “Freaky Sensation.” However many people are talking about his last 3 tracks, as it’s a 3-part piece called “I Admit it (I Did It). “

In the 3 part he talks about people turning on him and admitting to a laundry list of things, “I done f***ed with a couple of fans” and says he even slept with his girlfriend’s friend.

TMZ however reports that this release was not made official through Sony,

A source at Sony Music tells us despite the album’s claim of being a release from Legacy Release is not true, and it appears this is a bootleg version. It’s still unclear how the album was dropped and who was behind putting it out.

Whew check out part 1-3 below,

