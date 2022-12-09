CSOTD: Montell Jordan Says He Was Drake Before Drake

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

Now listen we’re all about people living out their truth, but Montell Jordan may be taking his truth a little too far. In a recent interview featured on icecreamconvos.com the ‘This Is How We Do It’ singer said, “I was like Drake before Drake was Drake.”

Jordan turned his life over to more of the spiritual side and became a Pastor after the hit song took off. While he doesn’t’t have the catalog that Drake possesses, is he wrong to believe his own truth and tell it to the world?

Is Montell Jordan losing it or is he on to something?