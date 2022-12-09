CSOTD: Burning Cross In The Backyard

CLOSE
A Mississippi man is currently looking at facing 10 years behind bars after admitting to burins a cross in his back yard to intimidate all of his black neighbors.
According to the Justice Department, 24 year old Axel Cox, admitted to Mississippi Police Officers “that he burned the cross because of the victims’ race and because they were occupying a home next to his.”
He’s currently due to be sentenced in March and could also face a fine $250,000 along with the aforementioned 10 years.
