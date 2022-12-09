92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago rescinded Kanye West’s honorary degree because of his “antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements.”

Ye received the degree on May 11, 2015. A letter from the institution came after students made a change.org petition wanting the removal of Ye’s honorary doctorate after his Alex Jones’ InfoWars interview.

“The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now know as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities,” the school shared in a statement. “Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree.”

On top of the degree, Ye has lost a plethora of brand deals and was suspended from Twitter following his recent outbursts.

SEE ALSO:

Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand Owes California $600K In Taxes

Kanye West Admits He “Likes” Hitler During Alex Jones Interview & Promptly Gets Dragged On Twitter

Kanye West Gets Suspended Again From Twitter

Kanye West Loses His Honorary Degree From The School of the Art Institute of Chicago was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com