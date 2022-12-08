92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a long time coming — five whole years to be exact! — but pop sensation SZA is back to finally deliver her highly-anticipated sophomore album. A follow-up to her groundbreaking debut, which TIME Magazine notoriously ranked as the top album of 2017, the project is titled SOS and will consist of a whopping 23 tracks. Features have been kept at a minimum as per Ctrl, with Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and what could be unheard vocals from the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who’s listed as a guest on the closing track, being the sole collaborators.

DJ Misses got a chance to catch up with the GRAMMY-winning singer via Zoom, where they had some virtual girl talk about the new album, and even aspirations to get eco-friendly as an advocate for water conservation and farming. At least she’s got the overalls look down pat!

Watch our full interview SZA below on Posted On The Corner:

SZA Talks ‘SOS,’ Teases Move Into Makeup Empire And Farming was originally published on blackamericaweb.com