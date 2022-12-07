92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie Denies Dissing Quavo and Lil Baby On Latest EP

Saweetie had the internet buzzin’ the last few weeks after dropping her ‘The Single Life’ EP. Many culture critics and twitter users expressed that it was a little ‘too soon’ after Takeoff’s death for the Icy Girl to drop her “Don’t Say Nothin’ track.

The song in question has about an anonymous ex with lyrics like,

“Don’t you tell nobody we fu**in’ / Shut your mouth ni**a, don’t say nothin’. That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs / He got mad and told my business to the blogs.”

Saweetie recently hosted her ‘Club Icy Cyber Party Live’ on IG and responded to the naysayers who thought she was dissing Quavo and Lil Baby, the Atlanta two rappers she’s publicly romantically linked with.

“Ain’t nobody dissing nobody,” Saweetie said. “When I went on ‘Caresha Please,’ I told y’all, whoever’s on ‘Don’t Say Nothin’,’ whoever that messaging was towards, it wasn’t towards nobody. Ain’t nobody dissing them boys so you can kill them rumors and kill that because y’all don’t even know who I’m talkin’ about.”

What do you think about Sweetie’s response? Have you streamed her Icy Girl EP yet?

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Saweetie Denies Dissing Quavo & Lil Baby On EP was originally published on blackamericaweb.com