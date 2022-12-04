92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Savannah James took to Instagram to share a fun, behind the scenes video on how she gets ready for a night out during Miami’s Art Basel!

The beauty kicked off the video with a fresh face, glowing skin and a blonde up ‘do as she got pampered before she got her glammed applied. She then applied her own makeup while her stylist completed her hairstyle, showing off how she contoured her cheeks, and brows and applied her lashes to perfection. She also added rhinestones to her eyes to give the look an extra pop!

After she finished applying her makeup and her stylist completed her stunning up ‘do with a curled bang, Savanna was sure to serve face and look directly into the camera to show her Instagram followers the finished look.

“The process….. #ArtBaselEdition

Heeeyyyy @iamhairbyhe!!! ” she captioned the finished video. Check it out below.

Check it out below.

The final look came out absolutely stunning! Not only are we loving the hair, but we’re also enamored with Savannah’s beat face! What do you think about the beauty’s step by step behind the scenes video? Would you adopt any of these steps into your own routine?

Savannah James Shows Off Her Glam Routine In BTS Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com