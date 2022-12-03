HomePersia's Picks

Takeoff’s Murder Suspect Reportedly Tried To Get Emergency Passport

One month after the shooting death of Takeoff, Houston authorities announced on Friday that they have arrested and charged Patrick Clark (DJ Pat) in connection with the murder.  Since the announcement of the arrest we now have more details, sources are saying that DJ Pat was allegedly  trying to flee to Mexico days after the murder took place, which is a huge red flag. DJ Akademiks posted the below report,

“According to court documents, Takeoff alleged killer, Patrick Clark (DJ Pat) applied for an Emergency Passport days after killing Takeoff and booked a flight to Mexico, when police arrested him, he had large amounts of cash on him. Prosecutors claim he’s a flight risk for bond.”

