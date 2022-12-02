Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Are Holiday Fashion Goals For Date Night

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union and her equally stylish husbby Dwayne Wade were spotted in New York City looking debonair in holiday-worthy attire.

The Wades never fail us when it comes to slaying. The couple, who slays together, were recently photographed in NYC while attending the AIN’T NO MO’ Broadway show. They stepped out in the perfect seasonal threads that gave us all the holiday feels. Union donned a black Giorgio Armani fringe dress that featured pants underneath. Her look was accessorized with black, satin heels and drop diamond earrings. Union’s hair seemed to be pulled up in a high ponytail with a swooped bang in the front. Not to be outdone, Dwayne Wade walked modishly by his wife’s side in a sleek Michael Stewart coat draped over a Canali getup. His manicured nails were painted black which matched his black leather boots.

Union posted the chic picture with the caption, “Broadway Wades @jordanecooper you’re the one @aintnomobway .” Her followers ate the picture up and inundated her comment section with fire, heart eyes, and praise hand emojis. One follower credited the pair with being the most fashionable couple. “I love you guys all of your clothes are bomb you guys are the most beautifully dressed couple I’ve ever seen ,” wrote Flow Yvonne.

Union and Wade are definitely a classy couple, and we can’t wait until they bless us with more chic looks! Keep ’em coming Wades!!

