Drake Postpones Apollo Theater Concerts To 2023

Drake and Migos Tour

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Drake fans if you were hoping to see him at the Apollo Theater on December 8th/9th that won’t be happening! Drizzy and the OVO team confirmed that they’ve pushed back Drake’s performance till January. This is the second postponed concert since it’s original scheduled date in November after delaying the first out of respect for Takeoff’s funeral. Per sources the  latest postponement comes as a result of “production delays” that are out of their control. Drake will now be taking the stage on January 21st and 22nd, 2023.

 

Drake In Concert - New Orleans, Louisiana

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

