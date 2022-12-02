Kanye West Claims He Caught Kim Kardashian Cheating With Chris Paul

Things took a huge turn on Twitter Thursday night after Kanye West went on a rant praising Hitler he had one more thing to get off his chest. It seemed as if Ye knew he was about to be suspended because of anti-Semitic language so he tweeted,
“Before we get outa here, I caught this guy with Kim, Goodnight.”
Ye included a photo of NBA baller Chris Paul, who has been married to Jada Crawley since 2011. This threw social media in a frenzy because it was one of the most unexpected things he could have said. One user tweeted and said “Its so random that you know it’s true”. However since the accusations were made and Kanye immediately was suspended, he hasn’t added any further details but a close person to Kim said it’s absolutely not true.
TMZ reports a close source says,
“This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of.”
They continue, “He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others. Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and s*ut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children.”
https://twitter.com/blaqberrypie/status/1598648508168519686?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1598648508168519686%7Ctwgr%5Ee519a7007f2ca7255292cad5912d7bc08ee07a19%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpagesix.com%2F2022%2F12%2F02%2Fkanye-west-alleges-he-caught-kim-kardashian-with-chris-paul%2F